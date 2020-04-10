He also indicated that the country’s cases have risen to 378 from 313 with six deaths recorded.

Addressing the country on the status and progress of the COVID-19 cases, the President also said about 79% of Ghana’s case count was imported.

“This fight is not over, and we are by no means out of the woods yet. We now have in total of 378 confirmed cases of infections with six deaths, four recoveries and two in critical conditions… Fellow Ghanaians I have come to you this evening to ask for your continued patience as we continue to implement extended effort that has so far proved to be helpful,” Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, there has been a confirmation of 15 new cases of the COVID-19.

This was revealed by the Eastern Regional Health directorate.

The Eastern Region until the latest development had recorded only one case.

But according to Graphiconline.com, the suspected cases are all Indians and they have all been quarantined.

The President has also extended the partial lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa by a week, effective Monday, April 13 and it is subject to review.