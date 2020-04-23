Thousands of police officers were stationed at the various cities affected by the lockdown over the last three weeks.

The officers, together with their colleagues from the Ghana Armed Forces, were tasked with enforcing the ban on public gathering, as well as the partial lockdown.

To this end, the Police Administration has asked about 8,000 of its officers who took part in the exercise to self-quarantine.

File Photo

This was disclosed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

According to her, the Police Hospital has begun taking their samples for testing by the institutions capable of running the test.

“The prime object of the Police is for the Police officers to be well before we can carry out our duties. So for Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and Kumasi, we are looking at not less than 8,000 officers to self-quarantine,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.

“The Police Hospital has begun taking their samples but the samples are not tested by them but they have a strategy to take their samples. The Police Hospital has its headquarters in Accra but it still has a lot of regional clinics all across the country.”

Meanwhile, the Police has moved to pull down road blocks in Accra and Kumasi following government’s decision to lift the partial lockdown.

Ghana’s total COVID-19 cases currently stands at 1,154, with nine deaths and 120 recoveries recorded as well.