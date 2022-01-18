COVID-19: 'We must continue to intensify disinfection of airports'

Mr Djangbah made the call while speaking to the media during this month’s disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Monday night (January 17, 2022).

He said for the past year, Zoomlion has been disinfecting the country’s airports every month, explaining: “We do that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that just a little about two weeks ago, we were at Kotoka to embark on same all as part of efforts to fight the virus.”

However, he indicated that one key challenge with the COVID fight was the unstable nature of the virus.

This development, he stressed, was making the control measures by scientists a little challenging.

“Therefore, we cannot relent on our efforts in the previous exercises that we have done. We have to continue applying all the necessary measures until it is finally declared that Covid-19 is no more in the country,” Mr Djangbah urged.

In addition to the airports' disinfection, the senior officer of the Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion said it was equally imperative that Ghanaians also obey the other Covid safety protocols.

He said these were wearing a nose mask, regular washing of hands with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and practising social distancing as well.

“So, all these measures together will help mother Ghana defeat COVID-19,” he said.

On the question of the effectiveness of the disinfection exercise, Mr Djangbah said the product being used by his outfit was very potent enough to fight the virus.

“…In particular, it works on surfaces very well. So, it kills viruses on surfaces instantly when applied. These are products that are not produced here but imported from Germany and other places.”

"…So, they have been tested and proven to be efficacious, and they have worked in several countries,” he said.

Further, he explained that anytime a disinfection operation was carried out by his company, it was followed by an evaluation exercise.

“Evaluation is not done in a day. It takes time, so, you cannot just stand here and say that what I have done is effective or not. Even with the vaccine, it could be seen that though people have taken the jabs, they were still being entreated to observe the other Covid protocols,” he noted.

For scientific tasks, he said after the work is done, there was still the need to evaluate and monitor to be able to come up with good evidence to point out that it has been effective.

“So, our main aim is not just about being effective today, but then the disinfection is a measure put in place that must be carried out periodically so that the day that the government of Ghana will say COVID-19 is no more in the country, you and I can heave a sigh of relief and say that yes we have defeated COVID together,” Mr Djangbah stated.

He used the chance to remind Ghanaians, and in particular, travellers coming into the country, to strictly and continuously adhere to the Covid protocols.