Decentralize 'Free SHS' funds to curb corruption - Minority to govt

Every student who is a boarder is expected to be given three square meals daily, while day students are expected to receive an afternoon meal. Nonetheless, and sadly so, our investigations and observations have revealed that the food served our wards in the schools does not really meet the nutritional standards.

Years before the introduction of Free SHS, parents had to pay for the feeding of their wards and so, they had the opportunity through the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to demand that the right food was served in the schools especially, anytime there was an agitation from the students. Currently, both students and parents have been barred from questioning what type of food is served in our schools.

Further investigations also revealed that near-expired food items are dumped on the school authorities to be cooked and served to students in our schools. What is more troubling is that we are now under a certain jurisdiction where heads of schools cannot complain for fear of intimidation.

A recent investigation also revealed how a supplier re-labeled imported tin fish and proceeded to supply it to the schools. While the inner cover showed that the tin fish was made in Indonesia, the outer label showed otherwise. The language on the inner was also not in English contrary to the regulations of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

These happenings have forced parents to provide their wards with extra food items when they leave home for school to avoid the issue of malnutrition which in itself can affect the academic progression of these school children.

FUNDING

The release of funds to finance the implementation of the Free SHS policy has become a hurdle. The release of funds, though very meager, is unduly delayed by managers of the policy, such that the purchase of perishables has become difficult for school authorities. The situation is making life and activities in our schools more troubling as school heads are unable to meet the huge demands that confront them.

What is more intriguing this year, is the reduction in funding for the Free SHS program from about 2.4 billion Ghana Cedis to 1.9 billion Ghana Cedis in the preceding years and this is captured in the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy. What is more interesting is that the management of the program has been transferred from the Jubilee House to the Ministry of Education; a situation very difficult to comprehend. As the number of students increases, funding must also rise and this can only be explained by the Jubilee House as to what accounted for the reduction. Unfortunately, officials of the Ministry of Education were unable to explain this when they appeared before the Select Committee on Education.

THE WAY FORWARD

The over-centralization of the Free SHS program at the centre has accounted for the persistent challenges in the running of Senior High Schools in the country. Before the introduction of the program in 2017, school authorities were given free hands in the management of funds in their schools. Unfortunately, the centralization of the disbursement of funds and procurement has also led to a large scale of corruption that continues to compromise the quality and quantity of items supplied. In view of this, we believe that management of the Free SHS policy, disbursement and procurement must be decentralized with a stringent monitoring mechanism to reduce the high rate of corruption in the system.

The Parent-Teacher Association must be revamped and given the powers that used to be to enable them make positive inputs into the running of our schools. PTAs used to play very supportive roles in the development of Senior High Schools until the introduction of the Free SHS policy.

The infrastructure needs of the schools must be addressed as a matter of urgency so that the looming crisis can be averted. The crowded dormitories and classrooms have to be decongested to avoid the spread of infectious diseases in our schools and this must involve a committed effort on the part of the government to address the infrastructure challenges.

GETFUND must also have access to the loan approved by parliament to enable them make payments to contractors toward the completion of stalled projects in our schools within the shortest possible time.

In conclusion, it’s our responsibility as a people that we demand from the government that the necessary steps are taken not only to improve the living conditions of our children in schools across the country but also to ensure that our children gain access to quality education in the face of this good but poorly implemented policy of the Nana Addo led government.

Issued by: Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

MP, Akatsi North