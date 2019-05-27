He said efforts by the Ministry of Works and Housing in desilting major drainage ways and some gutters especially in Accra during the rainy season is a waste.

The lawmaker said most Ghanaians are the cause for the annual floods that ravage the country.

According to Mr Antwi, the bad habit of some citizens, who rampantly throw refuse into gutters, especially when it rains, is not helping the government to develop the country.

READ ALSO: 2 killed in Accra floods after downpour

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, he argued that government will continue to budget for desilting every year if there isn't an attitudinal change among Ghanaians.

“Littering is like a price in Ghana whereas it is an offence in other countries. Even when dustbins are placed at vantage points we still litter,” he stated.

“When I tell you the millions of dollars the government has spent desilting the Korle Lagoon and paying contractors you will be amazed, we have even extended the contract because the work is not done while these monies could have been used to develop and change lives in the country".

He added that because “we politicise everything the laws cannot even be implemented well when strict stands are taken.

“We politicise everything, instead of seeing to it that the right and appropriate things are done, we rather defend the wrongdoers because of their party affiliations, we don’t let the laws work.”