According to the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah the court rules bars lawyers participating in a trial to address the press.

Justice Anin Yeboah rather asked that such responsibility be left for other officials who are not directly involved with the case to handle.

The Court said it was not comfortable with comments by Mr Frank Davies during media interviews after court sittings whilst the hearing is still ongoing, something the court said breaches Rule 38.

Rule 38 talks about lawyers who are involved in a case or has participated in a matter that is still pending in court.

The rule states that they [lawyers] "shall not make an out of court statement or grant an interview to the media on the matter."

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice

Referring to Rule 38, the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah told Mr Davies that some of his comments violate the ethics of the legal profession.

"The court was not comfortable with the interviews that you [Davies] grant outside," Justice Anin Yeboah said.

The cross-examination of the Petitioner’s chief witness, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is being continued today.