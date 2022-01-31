According to the doctors, the management of the facility were given enough time to deal with their concerns but not much has been done.
Doctors at KATH threaten strike over car maintenance 'allawa'
Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have served notice to lay down their tools on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, over the failure of management to pay their car maintenance allowance and their 13th-month allowance.
In a statement, the aggrieved doctors said "Members of KADA resolved the said meeting that if by 31st January 2022, there is no clear communication from management on an arrangement for the payment of 2020 and 2021 13th month salary and car maintenance allowance, members will stop work on 1st February 2022."
This comes due to the prolonged strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).
The strike enters its fourth and is likely to affect the university calendar.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh