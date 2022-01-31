RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Doctors at KATH threaten strike over car maintenance 'allawa'

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have served notice to lay down their tools on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, over the failure of management to pay their car maintenance allowance and their 13th-month allowance.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital
Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

According to the doctors, the management of the facility were given enough time to deal with their concerns but not much has been done.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the aggrieved doctors said "Members of KADA resolved the said meeting that if by 31st January 2022, there is no clear communication from management on an arrangement for the payment of 2020 and 2021 13th month salary and car maintenance allowance, members will stop work on 1st February 2022."

KATH doctors to strike
KATH doctors to strike Pulse Ghana

This comes due to the prolonged strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The strike enters its fourth and is likely to affect the university calendar.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Apiate Disaster: I did not collide with explosives truck – ‘Aboboyaa’ driver speaks

Apiate explosion

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

Policewoman killed in renewed violence in Bawku

The deceased

Ghana's first female Brigadier General Constance Edjeani-Afenu dies

Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu first female brigadier general of the Ghana Armed Forces