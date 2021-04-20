RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ECG to release 12-hour day and night dumsor timetable for Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is expected to release a load-shedding timetable for parts of the Greater Accra Region spanning May 10 – 17, 2021, to allow engineers to do critical works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.

The project is meant to serve 350,000 households.

According to the Cheif Executive Officer of ECG, Kwame Agyeman Budu, his outfit is coming up with a planned schedule for the areas that are going to be affected”.

“The areas have been grouped into four,” he told the media during a tour of some power facilities and projects in the capital.

He added: “It has been scheduled in such a way that no single customer will see the outage throughout for the eight days”.

According to Mr Agyemang Budu, customers “will see probably 12 hours’ outage in the day time” while “the next three days, they will experience the outage in the night time”.

“It will be rotated,” he noted.

