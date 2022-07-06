RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Education Minister impressed with 50% production of textbooks printed locally

Evans Effah

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has heaped loads of praise on Ghanaian printing company, Appointed Time Printing (ATP) Limited, a subsidiary of the Jopsong Group of Companies (JGC), following its production of first batch of science textbooks for basic schools across the country.

He said the government awarded ATP a contract to print science textbooks for basic schools under the new curriculum while other local printers were also contracted to print other subjects.

I am very happy and satisfied with the printing job done by Appointed Time Printing. And I am even more impressed with the state-of-the-art printing machines imported by the company to use in its printing operations,” he gladly expressed.

Dr. Osei Adutwum made the commendation while paying a working visit to ATP’s head office in Accra on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

He said ATP has amply shown that the printing of government textbooks can be done in the country and by local printers.

The Akufo-Addo administration made it a policy that all government textbooks should be printed in the country, and ATP has indeed demonstrated printing made-in-Ghana,” he said.

He reiterated President Akufo-Addo’s policy to ensure improvement in education, and therefore, the urgent need for textbooks to be made readily available for all basic schools throughout the country.

Dr. Osei Adutwum also used the space to commend ATP for employing Ghanaians in its operations.

The Head of Marketing of Appointed Time Printing Ltd., Mr. Charles Aidoo, expressed appreciation to the Education Minister for his visit.

He disclosed that his company was expected to print over 600,000 science textbooks, but was quick to reveal that “as we speak now, we are about 50% through.”

He was confident that by the end of August this year, his outfit would finish the production of the textbooks.

This, he assured, was against the backdrop of the huge investment made into equipment by his company.

It has been our plan to complete production ahead of the timelines set for us. That will ensure that the textbooks get to the schools early enough to enable our school children get the textbooks and study,” he indicated.

According to him, this first batch of textbooks will be distributed to Greater Accra, Volta, and Central Regions, adding that each of these regions has a specific quantity that will be supplied.

Yes, we are 50% through with the job, but we are still printing, folding and distributing. So as and when the drivers come the ones which are ready will be delivered to them for distribution,” Mr. Aidoo noted.

In late May this year, the government through the Ministry of Education contracted 5 local printers including ATP to print government textbooks for basic schools across the country.

Under the contract, both the publishers and the printers were given 120 days to deliver. ATP was selected to print about 750,000 science basic school textbooks, which production commenced in June 2022.

The company aims to finish production by end of August 2022.

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

