The EC has announced some safety protocols it will abide by and expect Ghanaians to also abide by during the registration exercise for the compilation of a new register.

The EC suspended the compilation of a new voters’ register following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is yet to come out with a date for the compilation of the new voters’ register which is facing serious opposition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The Commission is however sensitive to the current state of affairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will abide by the necessary precautions and safety protocols in the execution of its mandate when it deems it appropriate to begin the compilation of the register,” the EC stated in one of its statements to the public.

Below are the 6 key measures the EC says it will put in place during the compilation of a new electoral roll and also during the December 2020 polls.