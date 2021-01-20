Justice Yeboah said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East has been interruptive during the election petition.

Dr. Ayine was cautioned for his continuous objections during proceedings in court.

The CJ admonished him to be mindful of his behaviour going forward or will be forced to punish him.

Yesterday, the legal team of the NDC filed a motion at the Supreme Court to propel the EC to release the original pink sheets for the elections.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

This new suit comes after the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on Tuesday dismissed a motion from the petitioner calling on the Election Commission to respond to some questions they consider will help narrow down the issues set out in the petition.

In court on Tuesday, Lawyers of the former president John Mahama were seeking leave of the Supreme Court to allow the electoral commission respond to some 12 interrogatories (questions) to expedite the hearing of the election petition.

But the court refused the request.