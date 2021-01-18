They are the Chief Justice himself, Justice Anin Yeboah, His Lordship Justice Yaw Appau, His Lordship Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau and His Lordship Justice Nene Abayaateye Ofoe Amegatcher.

The rest are His Lordship Justice Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, Her Ladyship Justice Mariama Owusu and Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

According to Article128 of Ghana’s constitution, the Supreme Court shall consist of the Chief Justice and not less than five other judges to adjudicate the case.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice

The NDC is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s successful reelection after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

Mahama has already filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the results, with the court having already granted the former president’s request to have the hearing telecasted live.

