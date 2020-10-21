According to him, some police officers have been hiding behind their badges to take advantage of citizens.

He alleged that some officers go as far as planting marijuana in the pockets of innocent citizens just to arrest them.

A Plus

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM on trending issues of police brutality in other countries, he said worse things happen in Ghana.

A Plus pointed to the case of seven youth in Asawase, who were wrongfully gunned down by police officers in 2018 on suspicion of possessing arms.

He said despite evidence surfacing to prove that the victims were innocent, none of the culpable police officers has been prosecuted.

“Some Ghanaian Police Officers stop innocent citizens on the streets and pretend they are searching you and they intentionally plant weed in their pockets and they later turn round to accuse them of possessing an illegal substance,” A Plus ranted.

Watch the full video below: