Equip Amidu to fight corruption - GBA to Akufo-Addo

Benson Nutsukpui, the President of the Ghana Bar Association, has called on President Akufo-Addo to resource the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu in order to fight corruption.

He said an efficient Special Prosecutor's office will help curb corruption.

He called on government to provide the necessities of other anti-corruption institutions such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), as well as the entire judiciary, to ensure improvement in the judicial system.

Akufo-Addo, as part of his campaign promises, set up an office of a Special Prosecutor to aid the Attorney General in investigating graft cases.

Nutsukpui commended the government for appointing the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to fight corruption.

He also called on government to increase facilities in the various tertiary institutions to accommodate the huge number of students that would come out after going through the double-track Senior High School (SHS) system.

He said this at the opening of this year's national conference of the GBA held in Koforidua on Monday, 10 September 2018.