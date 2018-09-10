Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Equip Amidu to fight corruption - GBA to Akufo-Addo


Anti-Graft Measures Equip Amidu to fight corruption - GBA to Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo, as part of his campaign promises, set up an office of a Special Prosecutor to aid the Attorney General in investigating graft cases.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Benson Nutsukpui, the President of the Ghana Bar Association, has called on President Akufo-Addo to resource the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu in order to fight corruption.

He said an efficient Special Prosecutor's office will help curb corruption.

He called on government to provide the necessities of other anti-corruption institutions such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), as well as the entire judiciary, to ensure improvement in the judicial system.

Akufo-Addo, as part of his campaign promises, set up an office of a Special Prosecutor to aid the Attorney General in investigating graft cases.

READ ALSO: Amidu, EOCO denies seizing Mahama's cars

Nutsukpui commended the government for appointing the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to fight corruption.

Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’ play

Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’

 

He also called on government to increase facilities in the various tertiary institutions to accommodate the huge number of students that would come out after going through the double-track Senior High School (SHS) system.

He said this at the opening of this year's national conference of the GBA held in Koforidua on Monday, 10 September 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Mortal remains of Kofi Annan leaves Geneva for Accra Photos Mortal remains of Kofi Annan leaves Geneva for Accra
Poverty Rate: 6.8m Ghanaians are poor - GSS report Poverty Rate 6.8m Ghanaians are poor - GSS report
VIP: Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga to attend Kofi Annan's funeral VIP Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga to attend Kofi Annan's funeral
Robbery: Former banker explains how he turned an armed robber Robbery Former banker explains how he turned an armed robber
War of Words: Sam Korankye Ankrah is a womaniser - Owusu Bempah War of Words Sam Korankye Ankrah is a womaniser - Owusu Bempah
Final Journey: Kofi Annan's body arrives in Ghana today Final Journey Kofi Annan's body arrives in Ghana today

Recommended Videos

Local News: Sammi Awuku urges more protests against Conti, Katanga conversion Local News Sammi Awuku urges more protests against Conti, Katanga conversion
Local News: Akufo-Addo honoured in Rwanda for implementing free SHS Local News Akufo-Addo honoured in Rwanda for implementing free SHS
Local News: Kofi Annan’s remains arrive today for the 3-day funeral service Local News Kofi Annan’s remains arrive today for the 3-day funeral service



Top Articles

1 Final Journey Kofi Annan's body arrives in Ghana todaybullet
2 'Chained by Begging' Anas’ latest exposé has one message, don’t give...bullet
3 Shocking Inside Ghana's Supreme Court: broken toilets, damaged roof,...bullet
4 Security Police launch manhunt after customs officer killed by...bullet
5 Hindu Monastery Stage set for World Hindu Congress; Victoria...bullet
6 RIP Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly deadbullet
7 Robbery Former banker explains how he turned an armed robberbullet
8 War of Words Sam Korankye Ankrah is a womaniser - Owusu Bempahbullet
9 Karaga Township Unprecedented rainfall cut off...bullet
10 VIP Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga to attend Kofi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet

Local

Unemployed nurses to be posted by end of 2018 – Health Minister
Response Gov’t to fix broken Adagya bridge following 6 deaths
Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Legal Education Do you know securing a bail in Ghana is free?
File Photo
Defilement 9-year old girl partially paralyzed after attempted rape by teacher
X
Advertisement