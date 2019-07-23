The suspect, Adusei Opoku was apprehended after a 19-year-old girl who died shortly after she had allegedly patronised the services of the suspected fake doctor to get rid of an unwanted pregnancy.

The victim, name withheld, gave her father the hint in her last words on her sick bed before she died after she was taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment at about 9pm on July 15, 2019.

She confessed to her father that a man who she identified as Dr Opoku at Okaishie gave her some medicine to help abort her pregnancy and shortly after the confession, the victim was pronounced dead.

According to reports, the doctor operates and practised as a medical doctor without legal authority and aborting pregnancies at Okaishie in Accra.

It is reported that several ladies go to him for their abortions.

The suspect was arrested and told the police that he practised medicine after acting as an assistant to a gynaecologist for 30 years.

Briefing the media, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said Opoku claimed that after the gynaecologist, for whom he worked, died, he decided to take on the role after a number of people who knew he could help them get rid of pregnancies called on him for his services.

Opoku admitted attending to the 19-year-old girl, but said she had earlier taken some concoctions and only called on him after her situation got worse and added that he [Opoku] had not had any problem with any of his clients in Accra.