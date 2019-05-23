Dr. Kwabena Adjei died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge hospital.

The politician, who was the chairman when the NDC won power in 2008, had been battling with a protracted sickness first reported in the media in August 2015.

He died three days after marking his 76th birthday on March 9, 2019.

Dr. Adjei graduated with a PhD in Research Methods and Statistics in Psychology from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland, U.K in 1973.

He ventured into politics in 1978, getting elected as a Council member of the Jasikan District Council in the Volta region.

Dr. Kwabena Adjei popularly called "Wayo Wayo" is remembered for his controversial August 2010 comment "there are many ways of killing a cat."

He was also Member of Parliament (MP) for Biakoye in the Volta Region in 1992, 1996 and 2000 and was the Majority Chief Whip in 1994. Deputy Minister for Lands and Forestry and made the substantive Minister. In 1998 to 2000, he was the leader of the House [Majority Leader].

He hailed from Nkonya Ntsumuru in the Volta Region.