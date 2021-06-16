Fathia had a difficult marriage with Nkrumah - Sekou reveals

In a Facebook post, he said Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s birth is 1909, while that of Fathia is 1935.

According to him, although, the marriage was arranged, "the young Fathia was really in love with Nkrumah, she idolized the iconic and charismatic African leader but she quickly learned the hard way, when on their wedding night Osagyefo was caught up with work and returned home very late!"

He added: "The young Fathia had dreams of a loving and romantic marriage, but had to learn fast to accommodate and adopt to Nkrumah's busy lifestyle. Simply put politics consumed all his time and mind."

His reaction comes in reference after a worker at the Flagstaff House spoke about the relationship between Fathia and Nkrumah.

Pulse Ghana

Emma Florence Yaa Adinyira Amedahe who was the personal assistant to Ghana's then-first lady Fathia Nkrumah when Ghana gained independence from the British in 1957 revealed that she was recommended by Governor-General Lord Listowel who served the country between 1958 and 1960 to the First family.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, she said "Madam [Fathia Nkrumah] took me to the children's room the first day I reported for work, she hadn't assigned me to anything yet. I bought storybooks for their two children, Gamal and Samia. By then, they had a nurse who was catering for the children. After one month, Fathia asked me to be in charge of her room, that's cleaning. She started drawing me closer to herself. When her hairstylist came, she would call me to help him. Her hairstylist was a man by the name of Joseph.

"One day, Joseph finished styling her hair, but madam didn't like it, she undid everything and later asked me to do it. She appreciated what I did and asked Joseph not to do her hair again because she liked it when I did it for her. She later asked Joseph to train me, he trained me for three months."

Yaa Adinyira Amedahe recounted some interesting secrets the late Fathia Nkrumah shared with her.