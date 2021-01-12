The fire broke out at the warehouse containing spare parts at around 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 12, 2020.

Firefighters have been at the scene for about two hours fighting the inferno but have not been able to bring the fire under control.

Fire at Suame

But for the timely intervention of personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Ghana Police Service, the fire could have destroyed more shops at Suame Magazine.

No casualties have been recorded so far and the cause of the fire which has affected goods stored in the warehouse is immediately not known.

The disaster comes when there was another fire outbreak at Dagombaline in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region 24-hours after the fire destroyed some shops at Aboabo.