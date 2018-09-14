Floods in Northern region kill 5; destroy 1,105 acres of land

news

At least five people have been reported dead due to torrential rains which have led to massive flooding in the Northern region.

Accra-based Class FM reports that the casualties include a 13-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman.

The floods have also led to the destruction of several farmlands along the White Volta.

About 1,105 acres (442 hectares) of crop lands have so far been consumed, with many people also currently displaced.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Director of Agriculture, Matthew Adua, estimates that about 2,325 people have had their crops destroyed from 35 communities.

Among the communities affected by the floods are Kariminga, Biu, Dibsi, Kurugu, Siringa, Biu, Yinfio and Daboya in the North Gonja District.

Reports suggest that Government’s Planting for Food & Jobs (PFJ) programme is also under serious threat as many farms have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has paid a visit to affected areas and victims to lend his support.

He said whiles government is doing its best regarding the situation, philanthropists must also come on board to assist with relief measures.

“I am calling on all others, especially the development partners as well as individual investors, to come to the aid of the region and the affected communities,” the Minister said.