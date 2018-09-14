Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Floods in Northern region kill 5; destroy 1,105 acres of land


Torrential Rains Floods in Northern region kill 5; destroy 1,105 acres of land

The casualties include a 13-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman, whiles many more people have been displaced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

At least five people have been reported dead due to torrential rains which have led to massive flooding in the Northern region.

Accra-based Class FM reports that the casualties include a 13-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman.

READ ALSO:  Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest

The floods have also led to the destruction of several farmlands along the White Volta.

About 1,105 acres (442 hectares) of crop lands have so far been consumed, with many people also currently displaced.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Director of Agriculture, Matthew Adua, estimates that about 2,325 people have had their crops destroyed from 35 communities.

Among the communities affected by the floods are Kariminga, Biu, Dibsi, Kurugu, Siringa, Biu, Yinfio and Daboya in the North Gonja District.

Reports suggest that Government’s Planting for Food & Jobs (PFJ) programme is also under serious threat as many farms have been destroyed.

READ ALSO:  Ghanaian Fraudster: Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has paid a visit to affected areas and victims to lend his support.

He said whiles government is doing its best regarding the situation, philanthropists must also come on board to assist with relief measures.

“I am calling on all others, especially the development partners as well as individual investors, to come to the aid of the region and the affected communities,” the Minister said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Weird: Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himself Weird Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himself
Kofi Annan: Geneva, the Swiss land where Kofi Annan found love. Twice! Kofi Annan Geneva, the Swiss land where Kofi Annan found love. Twice!
First Wife, Second Wife: The intriguing family story of Kofi Annan you've never heard First Wife, Second Wife The intriguing family story of Kofi Annan you've never heard
RIP: ‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wife RIP ‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s touching words on how he met his second wife
Goodbye: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest Goodbye Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest
Ghanaian Fraudster: Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries Ghanaian Fraudster Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries

Recommended Videos

Local News: Kofi Annan's death will boost Ghana's tourism - Minister Local News Kofi Annan's death will boost Ghana's tourism - Minister
Local News: Kofi Annan to be buried today Local News Kofi Annan to be buried today
Local News: Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry Local News Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry



Top Articles

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle Onyinahbullet
3 Photos Kofi Annan’s mortal remains arrive in Accrabullet
4 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
5 RIP This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his...bullet
6 RIP ‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s...bullet
7 Funeral Rites Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch live]bullet
8 Tribute Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husbandbullet
9 Final Journey How international Diplomats showed up at...bullet
10 Nepotism Mahama slams civil society groups; labels...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
5 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
6 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet

Local

You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan
Tribute You brought honour to Ghanaians - Nana Addo eulogizes Kofi Annan
Kweku Adoboli to be deported
Ghanaian Fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18
Lawsuit Govt, EC sued over the creation of new regions
Drug Trafficking 24-year-old man arrested with cocaine
X
Advertisement