Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


George Andah has not been flown to the UK for treatment- aide

Andah was involved in a car crash on Saturday at Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West Constituency where he is the Member of Parliament.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The special aide to the deputy minister of communications George Andah, Emmanuel Oscar, has denied claims that the the minister has been taken to the UK for medical treatement.

READ MORE: Diagnoses reveal George Andah has fracture; to undergo surgery

In a statement, he said: "We’ve just felt the pressing need to come out and emphatically state that, Hon. Nenyi George Andah, has not been flown to the U.K, South Africa or anywhere out of Ghana."

“He is receiving and responding to treatment along with the other victims, right here. Let’s keep our hopes high and our thoughts genuine. God bless us, as we pray.”

Andah was involved in a car crash on Saturday at Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West Constituency where he is the Member of Parliament.

READ MORE: George Andah in stable condition; responding to treatment

He was flown by the Ghana Force to the 37 Military Military Hospital following the accident.

Initial diagnoses by doctors say he has a fracture and will need to undergo a surgery on Tuesday, according to Joy News.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Police boss warns of "rule of political parties instead of rule of law" Police boss warns of "rule of political parties instead of rule of law"
Diagnoses reveal George Andah has fracture; to undergo surgery Diagnoses reveal George Andah has fracture; to undergo surgery
Clampdown on vigilantism: our hands are tied- police chief Clampdown on vigilantism: our hands are tied- police chief
George Andah in stable condition; responding to treatment George Andah in stable condition; responding to treatment
High Court judge warns bribe givers to stay away from her High Court judge warns bribe givers to stay away from her
Illegal miners clash in Wa; 20 wounded Illegal miners clash in Wa; 20 wounded

Recommended Videos

Ghanaian software engineer creates world's 1st cerebal superhero Ghanaian software engineer creates world's 1st cerebal superhero
11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss 11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss
Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration



Top Articles

1 Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form herebullet
2 Heir to the British throne: Why is Prince Charles in Ghana?bullet
3 More young people getting HIV/AIDS infection – AIDS Commissionbullet
4 Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendibullet
5 Deputy communications minister, George Andah, in a car accidentbullet
6 Photos: Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Ghanabullet
7 Passport forms now free and available onlinebullet
8 Police fires into trotro in Kumasi; injures Indianbullet
9 Prince Charles arrives in Ghana todaybullet
10 Pay allowances of trainee teachers and nurses- Mahama...bullet

Related Articles

Diagnoses reveal George Andah has fracture; to undergo surgery
George Andah in stable condition; responding to treatment
Deputy communications minister, George Andah, in a car accident
We'll give good account of ourselves after end of 4-year mandate- Akufo-Addo
Photos: George Andah's mangled vehicle
I'm going to Jubilee House in 2021 - Joshua Alabi
We won't resort to reckless borrowing like the NDC - Kamal Deen
Nana Addo swears Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; 4 others in
Time has exposed NPP's lies against me - Mahama
Prosecute Kweku Baako together with Nyantakyi - Asiedu Nketia to AG

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim revealsbullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet

Local

Gov’t to construct 3 more footbridges on N1 highway
Release sacked SSNIT IT Manager's passport - Court orders EOCO
Teacher 'cripples' pupil for making noise in class
10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capital
X
Advertisement