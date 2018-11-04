George Andah has not been flown to the UK for treatment- aide

Andah was involved in a car crash on Saturday at Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West Constituency where he is the Member of Parliament.
In a statement, he said: "We’ve just felt the pressing need to come out and emphatically state that, Hon. Nenyi George Andah, has not been flown to the U.K, South Africa or anywhere out of Ghana."
“He is receiving and responding to treatment along with the other victims, right here. Let’s keep our hopes high and our thoughts genuine. God bless us, as we pray.”
He was flown by the Ghana Force to the 37 Military Military Hospital following the accident.
Initial diagnoses by doctors say he has a fracture and will need to undergo a surgery on Tuesday, according to Joy News.