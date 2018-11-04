news

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, George Andah, is in stable condition and responding to treatment, his aide has said.

The MP, who is also the deputy minister of communications, was involved in a car crash Saturday morning when his vehicle collided with an articulated truck.

He was in his vehicle with his driver, bodyguard, a constituency official of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital by the Ghana Air Force.

Special aide of the minister, Emmanuel Oscar, said three persons who were travelling with the minster have different level of minor injuries.

"The bodyguard is doing well, the driver is stabilising, Honourable (Andah) is stabilising," he told Joy FM.

Preliminary diagnoses by the doctors on the MP reveal he sustained some fractures and he is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Joy News.