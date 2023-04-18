ADVERTISEMENT
Gertrude Torkornoo: The woman tipped to be Ghana’s third female CJ

Evans Effah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to nominate Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, a justice of the Supreme Court, according to Daily Graphic sources.

Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, a justice of the Supreme Court

According to the state-owned newspaper, Her Ladyship’s name would be submitted for approval by Parliament as the next Chief Justice.

It is believed that the Council of State has already given the green light for Justice Torkornoo’s appointment and the President would soon forward her name to Parliament for approval, in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

When approved by Parliament, Justice Torkornoo will replace the current Chief , Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

Justice Anin Yeboah retires as Chief Justice on May 24, 2023 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Madam Torkornoo, 60-years of age will become the third female CJ in Ghana’s history whe she gets the nod from Parliament.

The first and second female Chief Justices of Ghana are Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo respectively.

Justice Torkornoo will be President Akufo-Addo’s third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since he assumed office in January 2017.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
