GES sacks 11 teachers for engaging in malpractices in 2020 WASSCE and BECE

Andreas Kamasah

Eleven teachers' appointments have been terminated by the Ghana Education Service for their involvement in various examination malpractices in the 2020 WASSCE and BECE.

According to the GES, before arriving at the decision to sack the teachers, it had invited them to its headquarters in Accra to give them a hearing.

The service went further to disclose that the concerned teachers, during the interrogations admitted to the allegations levelled against them.

After the hearing, the GES concluded that the teachers’ conduct breached section 3.3 (111) of the Code of Conduct for the staff of the service, hence the decision to take deterrent action against them.

The West Africa Examination Council had filed a complaint to the GES against the affected teachers, alleging that they had engaged in various forms of exam malpractices.

In a letter dated 24th September 2021, the GES said: “Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) refers to a report from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on alleged exams malpractice by some officers of Ghana Education Service (GES) during the WASSCE and BECE, 2020.”

See the dismissal letter by the GES below:

Andreas Kamasah

