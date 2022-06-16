Ghana Airport Company owes us $80m – Ghana Meteorological Agency

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, she bemoaned that their work has been made very difficult due to the several millions of dollars owed them by the Ghana Airport Company.

According to her, the Ghana Airport Company Limited and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority owed the institute to the tune of $80 million.

She said "Some companies are owing to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, and they are not paying. I can say that Ghana Airport Company is not paying for the services we are rendering to them. The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is also not paying us for the services we are rendering. They are not paying, but once in a while, they come and give us something. Meanwhile, they are owing us $80 million."

The perennial Accra floods have reared their ugly head again as hours of heavy downpour have left many communities in the city submerged.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Works and Housing said Ghana needs about $5 billion to solve its flooding problem.

According to the Minister, this figure was arrived at after a series of studies were done to address the challenges.

The Minister made these comments while addressing the press on June 12, 2022.

"Some studies have been done, and they indicate that to address the flooding issue in the country, Ghana will need about US$ 5 billion to be able to address the flooding challenges across the country. This was done some time ago and so if we have to use it, we have to review it because a lot has happened since then," he stated.

The minister said flood-prone areas within the capital, Accra, would have witnessed greater dangers than it has witnessed during downpours.