Ghanaians chant Akufo-Addo must go – #Kumepreko demonstrators

The protest is to demand better conditions from the Akufo-Addo-led government and also call on the President to resign over what they described as bad governance.

A social activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor explained that the protest is to kick against the Akufo-Addo government’s abysmal performance.

He claimed that government appointees have enriched themselves with state funds at the detriment of the ordinary Ghanaians, adding that the government has failed to deliver on its mandate hence the need for Ghanaians to sack him from office.

“Democratic culture is built on accountability, and demand of citizens for their lot. It is written into the fabric of democracy that, if the leadership, those who have sought the mandate of the people fail to deliver it, people have the right to take back it from them. We say sovereignty belongs to us as the people. So we must demand it be returned to the people from time to time. This is what this demonstration is all about. The willingness to stand up against brutality, against a regime that is continuously being oppressive, this is what we are here to do, this is what the people have come here to speak against,” he fumed.

Though the turn-out was not what they expected, Mr. Baker-Vormawor said he was happy about the number of people who gathered to support the demonstration.

He said the gathered protestors were witnesses to the government’s terrible ruling of the country.

“I’m not disappointed at the numbers, l thought l was coming to walk alone, but l came and met people more than l thought. People have shown up, so we are ok with it,” he said.

Several police personnel with horses and armored vehicles were spotted at the demonstration grounds making sure the event is free of violence.

