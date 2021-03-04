This comes in the wake of the standoff between the Auditor-General and the Audit Service board over his nationality and date of birth as he prepared to resume work after his compulsory leave.

According to the letter, Domelevo's date of birth was June 1, 1960, hence his retirement was due on 1 June 2020.

Signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on March 3, 2021, the letter said: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020."

It added: "Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office."

READ MORE: Don't pay 200 former MPs GH¢29.7m salary arrears - Domelevo warns Chief of Staff

Domelevo reported to work at the Audit Service headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:20 am despite the Audit Service Board declaring him retired.

He resumed work after his forced 167-day leave ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, the President has expressed appreciation to Yaw Domelevo for his service and indicated that a substantive replacement for him will soon be announced while the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu continues to work as the acting Auditor General.

However, some Ghanaians have reacted to the letter from the Presidency asking him to retire.

Some took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the forced retirement of Domelevo.

Some said the "sacking of the Auditor General is a big blow to our fight against corruption".

One asked, "is the president really serious when he averted that he is ready to fight corruption."