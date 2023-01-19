Ghanaians will suffer more if NPP retains power in 2024 – Captain Smart

Speaking on his Onua TV programme, the controversial on-air personality said John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the next general elections.

He drew an analogy between the second coming of John Mahama and the biblical Judas, stating that John Mahama could be the one to save the country from the economic mess of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He warned that the country could be plunged into further trouble if the New Patriotic Party retains power.

“After John Mahama in 2024 that’s the end for NPP and NDC. Mahama will win the 2024 elections and there is nothing you can do about it. If we go for the NPP again we’ll suffer more than what we are going through now.

Pulse Ghana

“Mahama will carry every mess created by Nana Addo just us a second Judas helped Jesus after he was betrayed by a Judas. If John Mahama allows himself, he will solve all the mess Nana Addo has created. But if he doesn’t, he will do worse than Nana Addo. But whether you like it or not, Mahama will come,” he said.