Persons without nose masks are being prevented from entering.

The directive follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's insistence on the use of face masks as well as the directive by the Ghana Health Service on mandatory wearing of nose masks in public.

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) also made the wearing of face masks mandatory, without which one cannot freely roam about to transact business or pursue some other activities in the locality.

Security personnel has been deployed to ensure enforcement of the directive.

Face mask

According to the Accra Regional Alpha SWAT Commander DSP Sulamana Sulley, security officials are primarily engaging and encouraging those coming into the Central Business District to wear the mask.

He stated those who are adamant and insist on proceeding without the mask are denied access and asked to either get one or returned home.

He said "We are engaging the people, encouraging them to wear the mask and in a way, we are also enforcing it. When you are around this street, if you are not with it, we engage you, explain to you and encourage you to use it. Where you are adamant, we advise that you go home and stay. That is what we are doing and it is in line with the protocols towards COVID-19."