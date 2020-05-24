Ghana’s Health Minister has been commended during this period of Coronavirus for his impeccable role in helping the West Africa country to fight the virus.

READ MORE: Ghana records 66 new cases to bring COVID-19 case count to 6,683 with 1,998 recoveries

His contribution has caught the attention of the World Health Organisation, hence his appointment onto its board to serve for three years.

The announcement which was made on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page indicated that the Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tredos Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, his Vice-Chairs, and all Executive Board members.

He also pledged to work with them during their tenure of office.

Dr Tredos Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that “The main functions of the Board were to implement the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly, advise and generally facilitate its work”.

Ghana’s Minister for Information Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah has also congratulated Hon Kwaku Agyemang-Manu on his new appointment.

He took to his Twitter handle to share in the joy of Hon Agyeman Manu.

The annual Board meeting is held in January when the members agree upon the agenda for the World Health Assembly and the resolutions to be considered by the Health Assembly.

A second shorter meeting takes place in May, as a follow-up to the Health Assembly.