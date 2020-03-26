Professor Ocquaye said the directive to airport officials by the president to mandatorily quarantine Ghanaian nationals returning to the country amid the coronavirus outbreak came from God.

He said if not, the positive cases in the country would have gone out of hand.

Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye said this during a prayer session in Parliament against the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

Both Muslim and Christian prayers were said in Parliament on Wednesday, as Ghana marked a national day of prayer to seek God’s intervention over the pandemic.

In his prayer, Prof. Ocquaye said: “The wonderful finger of God directed the President, soldiers had been prepared, vehicles prepared, hotels prepared without any public funfair. Otherwise, 30 people already with the disease, would have been around your people.

“But now they are being taken care of in quarantine. This is the doing of God. May his name be glorified. We ask for exceptional wisdom, guidance for the President of the Republic and all those who take decisions that affect your people at a time like this.”