GH¢31.5 million had so far been committed to the conduct of the 2020 census programme.

This was made known at the inauguration of a 24-member Steering Committee set to provide political, cultural and institutional support for the conduct of the 2020 census.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, highlighted the importance of censuses for national development.

He indicated that there is the need to know the number and characteristics of the population in order to plan and monitor all economic and social interventions.

The members of the Steering Committee include the Minister of Planning, Prof Gyan Baffour, who serves as the Co-chair; the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, the Head of Local Government Service, the President of the National House of Chiefs, the Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide; and Dr Yaw Adu Gyamfi, President of the Association of Ghana Industries.

Other members are Prof Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician; Dr Grace Bediako, Acting Director-General, National Development Planning Commission; the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, the Deputy Country Representative, United Nations Population Fund, Mr Bawa Amadu; and Dr Leticia Appiah, Executive Director, National Population Council.

The rest are Prof Opoku Amankwah, Director-General of Ghana Education Service; Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Chief Director of Parliamentary Service; Prof Abena Oduro and Ms Galina Okartei-Akko, both Board members of Ghana Statistical Service.

The Committee adopted 15 March 2020 as the census night for the commencement of the nationwide enumeration of all persons and structures in Ghana.

In 2018, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) started a mapping exercise throughout the country as part of the preparations towards the conduct of the 2020 Population and Housing Census.

The mapping exercise seeks to update the 2010 Census enumeration areas. An enumeration area is the smallest spatial unit for one enumerator to work in, during the census period and constitutes one of the most essential aids required to achieve a complete enumeration during the Census.