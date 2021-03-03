According to him, such a move is currently premature but the government will not rule it out completely.

“If it becomes necessary, that may be a way government will go. But for now, it is a bit premature for us to predict that situation, but we will anticipate that,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Earlier on Monday, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, became the first Ghanaians to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The President and the First Lady took the first injection of the vaccine during a short ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital.

It will be recalled that last week, Ghana took delivery of its first consignment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

About 600,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport last Wednesday, February 24, 2020.

The government has since announced the specific group of persons who will be prioritised in the distribution of the vaccine.

A statement signed by Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the vaccines will be deployed in phases among segmented populations.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament and legislators, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and Members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President also took their jabs on Tuesday.

Others include Eminent Clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse, and some media practitioners.