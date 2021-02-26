According to him, such a database will make it easier to trace the rightful heirs to skins and stools across the country.

Mr. Kojo Kum said this when he faced Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Friday, February 26, 2021.

“Already the National House of Chiefs has started the process of documenting the various successions to the stools and skins,” he said.

“When I am given the nod, I intend to collaborate with them on another level to, if possible, introduce a DNA genealogy database that will complement what is already being used.”

This follows several violent clashes recorded across the country in recent years over chieftaincy disputes.

A week ago, 24 houses were burnt following clashes between two rival chiefs in Yong Dakpem Yili in the Tamale metropolis.

Also, earlier this week, there was a bloody dispute among the Ho Muslim Community in the Volta Region over the enstoolment of a new Imam.

The Minister-Designate for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs said he aims to complement the efforts of the National House of Chiefs to reduce chieftaincy disputes.

He noted that having a DNA genealogy database will help in documenting various successions.

“Currently, you have to trace your family tree to find who has a legitimate right to occupy a stool or skin.

“With this kind of collaboration, there can be some certainty as to which individuals are eligible to contest some of these stools and skins as and when they become vacant,” Mr. Kojo Kum added.