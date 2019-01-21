He said the trip was a useless and a waste of taxpayers money.

Speaking on Joy TV's 'AM Show', Dr. Apaak said the excuses the delegation returned with shows that the trip was unnecessary.

“They have not provided any evidence to convince Ghanaians that indeed what they claim to be the case is credible, until we get specifics about that trip, we have every reason to be suspicious,” he said.

Last week, government sent a delegation to the United Arab Emirates to negotiate for the release of Nana AAppiah Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1, to Ghana.

However, a subsequent statement released by the Ghana Police Service said NAM1 is set for court on February 2 in Dubai and will only return to Ghana after that trial.

“This trip was futile and certainly a waste of taxpayers’ money,” he reiterated.

Nana Appiah Mensah is accused of defrauding over 60,000 persons who invested in his Menzgold firm, which has been described as experts as a Ponzi scheme.

The investors were promised a 10% returns per month on their gold deposits, however, ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered a shutdown of the non-regulated aspect of the business, Menzgold has defaulted in paying the returns and also failed to pay the initial deposits.