Gov't will continue to engage the public on 1.75% e-levy - Oppong Nkrumah

He said the absence of the levy on the order paper for Tuesday’s [January 25] siting is part of the reasons to allow for further consultations on the controversial bill before it will be submitted to be passed or rejected.

Asked by Joy News if the Executive is coming midway through the process to withdraw and amend [the 1.75% E-levy]?

The Minister said: "I’m not sure that’s what we have been informed [that] the Executive seeks to do. I have said over and over again that the Executive’s Bill, as was brought to and approved by Committee, is now before the House for consideration.”

He also said that “the E-levy has already been approved by the Committee of Finance, and the report has been sent to the plenary.”

“As the Finance Minister mentioned, the expectation is that as plenary sittings resume from today, it will be up for consideration. It is not for any reason or a decision to back down on it or throw it away.”

“The e-levy has been factored into all of the estimates that have already been approved and the appropriations that have been approved; what remains now is for us to consider the revenue bill associated with it properly. My understanding is that the Business Committee will determine when to programme it for consideration by the plenary.”