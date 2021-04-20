Govts fight against galamsey a charade - A Plus

Speaking on the recent National Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, A Plus said the exercise is a waste of resources.

He said the president lacks commitment in bringing the menace to an end because he has failed to deal with people within his government and party who are engaged in the illegal trade.

“There is nobody who can go out there and do galamsey when his Excellency has said we should not unless you have a certain power."

Pulse Ghana

“There is no Chinese who can walk into the country and enter the bush and start doing galamsey. Aisha Huang who was arrested and we repatriated her to her country was being protected by the same people who claim to be fighting galamsey", he said.