Greater Accra Region: Police arrest two taxi drivers with human head

The human head was concealed in a bag inside the back seat of the vehicle and exposed after the vehicle summersaulted several times and landed in a ditch.

Eyewitnesses said the Amanfrom police were immediately informed which led to the arrest of one person but one other who managed to escape from the spot was later arrested.

A witness who spoke to the Daily Guide said the two suspects (identities withheld) were driving a Toyota Corrolla Taxi cab with registration number GW 5532-21 from Kasoa coming towards Amasaman.

According to him, the two men bypassed a police barrier but their vehicle was not searched by the police.

The drivers upon reaching the Hobor area attempted to dodge a pothole and in the process, the vehicle summersaulted and landed in a ditch.

He said "We rushed to save occupants in the vehicle, but to our surprise, we saw a fresh human head, concealed in a bag that got torn as a result of the accident.

"We immediately called on the Amanfrom police for assistance."