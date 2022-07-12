The suspects, Samuel Amemasi, 32, and Joseph Kwesi Mawuwone, 23, were arrested at Hobor near Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality, on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in the evening around 8 pm, after the vehicle they were traveling with got involved in an accident.
Greater Accra Region: Police arrest two taxi drivers with human head
The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two drivers for allegedly having in their possession a fresh male human head.
The human head was concealed in a bag inside the back seat of the vehicle and exposed after the vehicle summersaulted several times and landed in a ditch.
Eyewitnesses said the Amanfrom police were immediately informed which led to the arrest of one person but one other who managed to escape from the spot was later arrested.
A witness who spoke to the Daily Guide said the two suspects (identities withheld) were driving a Toyota Corrolla Taxi cab with registration number GW 5532-21 from Kasoa coming towards Amasaman.
According to him, the two men bypassed a police barrier but their vehicle was not searched by the police.
The drivers upon reaching the Hobor area attempted to dodge a pothole and in the process, the vehicle summersaulted and landed in a ditch.
He said "We rushed to save occupants in the vehicle, but to our surprise, we saw a fresh human head, concealed in a bag that got torn as a result of the accident.
"We immediately called on the Amanfrom police for assistance."
Meanwhile, the head has been deposited at the morgue.
