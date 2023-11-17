GWCL to embark on nationwide revenue mobilisation and disconnection exercise

According to the Company, it will also disconnect all categories of customers whose bills are in arrears during the exercise.

A press statement issued said the disconnection teams and task forces in the regions and district offices would disconnect all categories of customers whose bills were in arrears.

It said in addition to paying bills in full, all affected customers would have to pay reconnection fees before getting reconnected to the GWCL lines.

Apart from disconnecting defaulters, the teams would also check for illegal connections, self-reconnections, and the use of in-line booster pumps that had been connected at the premises of its customers.

It stated that all persons found to be engaged in such criminal activities shall be arrested by the Police and prosecuted.

The company, therefore, asked all paid-up customers to leave their payment receipts behind when leaving their homes or premises to avoid wrongful disconnections.

It asked customers, who had paid via mobile money or any other electronic means to show SMS or electronic receipts as proof of payment.

