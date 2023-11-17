ADVERTISEMENT
GWCL to embark on nationwide revenue mobilisation and disconnection exercise

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Water Company Limited has announced a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise from Monday 20, 2023.

Ghana Water Company
Ghana Water Company

The exercise by GWCL will focus on recovering debts from all categories of customers

According to the Company, it will also disconnect all categories of customers whose bills are in arrears during the exercise.

A press statement issued said the disconnection teams and task forces in the regions and district offices would disconnect all categories of customers whose bills were in arrears.

It said in addition to paying bills in full, all affected customers would have to pay reconnection fees before getting reconnected to the GWCL lines.

Pipe water
Pipe water Pulse Ghana

Apart from disconnecting defaulters, the teams would also check for illegal connections, self-reconnections, and the use of in-line booster pumps that had been connected at the premises of its customers.

It stated that all persons found to be engaged in such criminal activities shall be arrested by the Police and prosecuted.

The company, therefore, asked all paid-up customers to leave their payment receipts behind when leaving their homes or premises to avoid wrongful disconnections.

It asked customers, who had paid via mobile money or any other electronic means to show SMS or electronic receipts as proof of payment.

Management entreated customers to cooperate with the teams as they undertook this all-important exercise in our effort to collect and mobilise the much-needed revenue to improve water supply service in the country.

