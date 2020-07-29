This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari.

The Ministry said the recruitment of the doctors and dentists will commence at 12 PM on the scheduled date.

READ ALSO: Ridge Hospital: Doctors leave huge towel in woman’s tummy for 9 months after C-section (video)

File Photo

The statement further outlined that all applicants must ensure that they have completed their house jobs.

It added that they must also be permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council between May and July 2020, to apply.

The Ministry noted that qualified applicants are requested to formally apply via its online application portal.

This, the statement said, can be done by logging in and following the instructions to select the preferred agency.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submission of applications is Friday, 14 August at 6 PM.