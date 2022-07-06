The third edition of the ceremony to be held under the theme ‘Celebrating change makers’, is organized annually to recognize, honour, and celebrate change-makers, volunteer leaders, NGOs, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals to advance the importance of their incredible contributions to society. The project also provides a platform for them to tell their stories, share their impact as well as network with others in the field.
Humanitarian Awards Global announces 2022 Honorary Awardees
In the quest to inspire the next generation of change-makers, who are passionate about impacting lives and changing the narrative, the highly anticipated awards ceremony is expected to host Honorees/Awardees from about a dozen different countries on August 27, 2022, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.
"Through this initiative, we are presented with another opportunity not only to celebrate change makers but showcase the individual and collective works of people who are earnestly inspiring the next generation of leaders in and beyond."
The Honorary Award is given to honour distinctive works of service and lifetime achievements.
This year’s list has a broad representation including diplomats, board chairs, CEOs, scholars, chancellors, professors, and philanthropists who have influenced society positively.
Below is the list of Honourees to be celebrated this year at the Humanitarian Awards Global 2022:
- H.E. Anne Sophie Ave || Ambassador of France to Ghana- Ambassador
- Sister Elizabeth Newman. (Director, Catholic Orthopedic Center) - Humanitarian-Ghana
- Lisa Jones - C.E.O/Co-Founder, Global Goodwill Ambassadors Foundation; Founder/President, GGAF Learning Institute; Founder/Publisher 'The Ambassadors' Magazine - Humanitarian-USA
- Carolyn Seaman ||Founder & Creative Director, Girls Voices Initiative -Humanitarian-Nigeria
- Ibrahim Mahama|| Artist/Humanitarian - Ghana
- Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann (First Female Dean of University of Ghana School of Engineering Sciences) - Education- Ghana
- Mrs. Creseldah Cassandra Ndlovu|| Innovative Social Entrepreneur -Humanitarian -South Africa
- Richard Dipilla - Founder/Chairman, Global Goodwill Ambassadors Foundation - Humanitarian -USA
- Dentaa Amoateng MBE ||Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Actress, TV Presenter, Philanthropist - Creativity- Ghana
- Alex Favor Devine Jr. ||Founder, Youth for Change /Certified Consultant -Humanitarian-Liberia
- Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah (CEO, Prudential Life Insurance) -HR-Ghana
- Farida Yahya ||Founder of The Brief Academy/Social Entrepreneur/Published author -Humanitarian -Nigeria
- Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo ||Certified High-Performance Coach and Philanthropist - Performance Coach- Ghana
- Mary-Jane Bopape, Ph.D. || MD, South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON)- South Africa- Scientist
- Chrissy Sykes - Creator, My Body-is-My-Body; GGAF President of Child Advocacy; Co-Founder/Provost, GGAF Learning Institute; Co-Publisher 'The Ambassadors' Magazine -Child Protections- UK.
- Seth Kwame Boateng|| Humanitarian/Journalist- Ghana
- Adekemi Adeniyan||Executive Director of Dentalcare Foundation - Humanitarian- Nigeria
- Menaye Donkor ||Businesswoman, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist -Entrepreneur- Ghana
- Glanis changachirere || Human Right Activist/Feminist - Activist- Zimbabwe
- Amanda Obidike || Goldman Sachs Winner/Techwomen100 Global Achiever - Technology- Nigeria
- Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst's || Retail Director-Fidelity Bank-Ghana -Retail Banking-Ghana
- Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh ||Medical Doctor, Advocate For Cervical Cancer - Humanitarian– Ghana
- Satta F. Sheriff || Executive Director - Action for Justice and Human Rights (AJHR) - Activist- Liberia
- Nelson Kwaje ||Director, Defy Hate Now - Activist-South Sudan
- Christian Atsu || Prison Advocate -Prison Advocate- Ghana
- Nisreen Elsaim (Chair of Sudan Youth Organization on Climate Change (SYOCC) which youth-led organization - Climate Change Activist- Sudan.
- Prof. Richard Ansah ||Senior Lecturer of Philosophy University of Cape Coast- Education- Ghana
- Ethel Cofie || CEO and Director of Edel Technology Consulting -Technology- Ghana
- Amb. Temitayo Adigun - Founder/President, Wheel of Hope Rising; Country Chair, GGAF - Humanitarian-Nigeria
- Tucci Goka Ivowi ||CEO, Ghana Commodity Exchanges - Business- Ghana
- Charles Kwame Frimpong ||Philanthropist and Entrepreneur -Philanthropist- Ghana
- Dr. Hawa Malechi ||Medical Doctor and Philanthropist - Health- Ghana
- Amb. Marina Osoba - La Roche Leadership Foundation; Co-Chair, GGAF – Humanitarian- Nigeria
- Irene Asare ||BBC HR Director -HR-Ghana
- Mandy Olowu - President/Founder, Hope Ambassadors and Childcare Organisation; Co-Chair, GGAF – Humanitarian- Nigeria.
- Wendy Boatemaa Ofori ||Nurse/Philanthropist -Health- Ghana
- Taiwo Olowu - Executive Chairman/Co-Founder, Hope Ambassadors and Childcare Organisation; GGAF VP - Africa Affairs, Serial Entrepreneur/Philantroprenuer - Humanitarian- Nigeria
- Rev Steve Mensay (Pastor/Humanitarian - Humanitarian- Ghana
- Dr. Tomasz Zaleski - Chairman, Royal Office UAE, Dubai- Humanitarian- Dubai
- Brian Amoateng|| Philanthropist/Entrepreneur - Humanitarian- Ghana
- Adisa Amanor-Wilks|| Founder/CEO of Abjel Communications, Social Entrepreneur-Ghana
- Dr. Yemisi Akinbobola-Media Entrepreneur, Academic, and winner of CNN Journalist of the year 2016-Media-Nigeria
- H.E Amb. Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu. (United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador and the Country Director) -Peace Advocate- Ghana
- Yawa Hansen-Quao || Social Entrepreneur /Feminist - Social Entrepreneur-Ghana
