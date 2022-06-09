I was misquoted that public sector workers are overpaid — Government Statistician

Earlier, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim reported that public sector workers took double salaries for work done.

Speaking at an inaugural lecture themed "Data Policy Transitions: Perspectives of Economic Variables", at the University of Cape Coast on Thursday, June 2, 2022, Prof. Kobina said while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for the public sector worker, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half the earnings.

According to him, "What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend."

He has called for the creation of a Public Productivity Committee of Parliament to work as the Public Accounts Committee and ensure that ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and the public sector, in general, deliver output commensurate with their earnings.

He stated that the tenure of public officers of such institutions and organizations should be renewed or revoked, based on the attainment of targets.

Commenting on the unemployment rate in the country, Prof. Kobina said the country's rate of joblessness stands at 13.4 percent.