I was misquoted that public sector workers are overpaid — Government Statistician

Speaking on GTV, Prof. Anim said what he spoke about at the inaugural lecture, is the "variation between the earnings and output of Public Sector Workers" and not what is being peddled around.
The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has said he was taken out of context over his comments that public sector workers are overpaid for work done.
Earlier, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim reported that public sector workers took double salaries for work done.
Speaking at an inaugural lecture themed "Data Policy Transitions: Perspectives of Economic Variables", at the University of Cape Coast on Thursday, June 2, 2022, Prof. Kobina said while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for the public sector worker, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half the earnings.
According to him, "What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend."
He has called for the creation of a Public Productivity Committee of Parliament to work as the Public Accounts Committee and ensure that ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and the public sector, in general, deliver output commensurate with their earnings.
He stated that the tenure of public officers of such institutions and organizations should be renewed or revoked, based on the attainment of targets.
Commenting on the unemployment rate in the country, Prof. Kobina said the country's rate of joblessness stands at 13.4 percent.
"We do this and we get 13.4 percent and we want to celebrate. This is what I call the politicization of statistics. Ghana's unemployment rate can simply not be 13.4 percent, but for the sake of international benchmarks, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) put it there and we have been using it," he stated.
