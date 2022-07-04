Ibn Chambas withdraws as ECOWAS special envoy to Guinea

According to him, the decision to step down is to help a successful dialogue between ECOWAS and the military government of Guinea.

"In Guinea, the transitional authorities continue to insist that there is no political crisis, yet it is evident that once a military has overthrown a civilian government, there is obviously a political crisis in the country. This reason is what the Guinean authorities have used to refuse to accept and ECOWAS envoy in the country in the person of myself.

"At this point I believe that I should not be the stumbling block to dialogue between ECOWAS and Guinea. In order to facilitate forward movement on this issue, I have decided to withdraw myself as envoy of ECOWAS to Guinea to allow the authority to come up with other names," Dr. Ibn Chambas is quoted to have said.

He was appointed in November last year to facilitate talks between the regional body and the Guinean junta towards a smooth transition from a military government to a civilian one.

The country has rejected a 36-month transition period within which ECOWAS ordered it to hand over power to a civilian government.