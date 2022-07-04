RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GNAT, NAGRAT and other teacher unions declare strike effective today

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The three major teacher unions in the country, namely the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and Teachers & Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), have laid down their tools effective Monday, July 4.

Thomas Musah Tanko and Angel Carbonu
Thomas Musah Tanko and Angel Carbonu

The withdrawal of service was announced by the leadership of the unions in Accra on the above-mentioned date.

Recommended articles

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah Tanko, made the declaration, asking all teachers to abide by the collective decision to stay away from the classrooms until their demands are met by the government.

The latest decision follows an ultimatum given by the unions to the government up to the end of June this year to grant a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to the over 240,000 teachers nationwide, failing which they would advise themselves.

According to GNAT, the government’s failure to address their demands continues to make life difficult for teachers in the face of economic hardship and paltry salaries.

The strike action will be a big blow to the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, which is already struggling to get control over the country’s economy, a situation that necessitated the seeking of a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On July 1, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to engage the IMF for a bailout.

According to a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, President Akufo-Addo had a telephone conversation with the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund.

The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s buildback in the face of challenges induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to the statement from the presidency.

This is the second time Ghana is seeking support from the Bretton Wood institution in seven years after the country engaged them in 2015 under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama’s government.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

NDC went to IMF because of mismanagement; we’re going because of a pandemic – Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo-Markin

Adwoa Safo is not my wife so stop asking of her from me – Kennedy Agyapong fumes

Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana is going to the IMF because NDC delayed passing the e-levy for 6 months - Gabby Otchere-Darko

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko