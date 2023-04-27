Ignore Prof. Frimpong Boateng; he’s a hungry man - Wontumi to Ghanaians

Mr. Bosiako, who is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also called the former Minister a hungry man.

According to the politician, the real motivation behind the report which indicted some members of the NPP and the ruling government of being complicit in illegal small scale mining activities is hunger.

“You can see that because Frimpong-Boateng did not get an appointment he has collaborated with Tony Aubyn who is a former minerals commission boss to bring out the said report. I see it as palpable lies which Ghanaians should not buy into. It’s all lies because you had a responsibility as minister of environment and chairman of the commission [Inter Ministerial Commission on Small Scale Mining]…

“This is politics that they are engaging in. I believe Frimpong-Boateng is hungry which is why he is doing what he is doing that. He is very hungry; he is hungry and angry so Ghanaians should not buy this,” Wontumi stated on Neat FM during an interview.

A report by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng submitted to the president through his Chief of Staff in March 2021 was recently published in the media.