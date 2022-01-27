I’ll give Akufo-Addo 20% for his performance as President - APlus

Speaking in an interview on Accra based TV3, the controversial musician said the President has been overwhelmed by the responsibilities as head of state.

Rating the performance of Akufo-Addo, he said he will give him a score of 20 percent.

“I will rate President @NAkufoAddo ‘s performance at 20% . I think he is overwhelmed and his age has affected his ability to govern effectively. He has become a pastor now, more lenient than he used to be”, he said.

Pulse Ghana

APlus has become a staunch critic of the President after he openly endorsed him in 2016.