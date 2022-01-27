RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’ll give Akufo-Addo 20% for his performance as President - APlus

Musician and politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as APlus has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration as a failure.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
According to him, the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has been shambolic.

Speaking in an interview on Accra based TV3, the controversial musician said the President has been overwhelmed by the responsibilities as head of state.

Rating the performance of Akufo-Addo, he said he will give him a score of 20 percent.

“I will rate President @NAkufoAddo ‘s performance at 20% . I think he is overwhelmed and his age has affected his ability to govern effectively. He has become a pastor now, more lenient than he used to be”, he said.

APlus has become a staunch critic of the President after he openly endorsed him in 2016.

The musician contends that the Nana Akufo-Addo has lost his resolve as an incorruptible person.

