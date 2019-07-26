He said his quest to safeguard the environment for the present and future generation has not changed.

The President was speaking at Breman Asikuma in the Central Region as part of his three-day tour of the region.

He indicated that he is not perturbed that he may be voted out as a result of his stand, insisting he is only doing “what is best for Ghana.

“Some young men were not happy. Some insulted and vilified me, threatening to vote against me in 2020,” Nana Addo said.

“But what I did was to protect the environment and do what God told me will be best for Ghana. I will not think about the implications it will have on elections.”

Over a year ago, government waged a national war on illegal mining activities across the country.

The move was geared towards protecting lands and water bodies from being destroyed by these galamsey activities.

A ban was subsequently placed on small-scale mining, whiles the Operation Vanguard Team was set up to track and apprehend all defaulters.

However, recent reports suggest the fight against illegal mining is gradually failing, especially in some communities in the Eastern, Western and Ashanti Regions.