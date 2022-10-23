IMF not an elixir to our hardship – Prof Gyampo

According to him, the ‘one size fit’ approach will not work for the nation in these times.

On a panel conversation on Newsfile on Saturday, October 22, Prof Gyampo asked the government to start working on other solutions.

“The IMF is not and can certainly not be a panacea to our woes and it appears that in our country, we have a certain one-way propagandist stomach direction approach to solving every problem. They must be up and doing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance on Friday said the Government and IMF have reached a clear path toward the final details of a program to reach a Staff-Level Agreement by the end of the year.

Pulse Ghana

This follows meetings between the Government and the IMF advancing negotiations towards a Fund-supported Program in Washington (D.C).

In an update to citizens, the Ministry stated that “a pathway towards fiscal sustainability has also been extensively discussed, and the Government of Ghana and the IMF remain fully committed to the goal of reaching a Staff-Level Agreement on a Program within the shortest possible time.”