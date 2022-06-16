Islamic SHS chaos: Ghana Police under Dampare is sick and needs healing — Sam George

He stated that the Ghana Police Service under the watch of its current Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is sick and needs healing.

In a Twitter post, Sam George said "The seeming resort to the extreme force by the @GhPoliceService as a first resort is not only barbaric and unprofessional but deeply troubling and a source of worry. How do you discharge live ammunition on unarmed students? Clearly, our Police Service is sick and needs healing."

The Member of Parliament for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, in an urgent statement on the floor of the house on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, pushed for parliament to investigate the incident that resulted in the collapse of 38 students after police fired tear gas and warning shots at the students also pepper-sprayed them in an attempt to remove some blockades mounted on the Abrepo Junction-Barekese road to protest frequent pedestrian knockdowns of their colleagues and teachers; and to also draw attention to the road carnage in their vicinity.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration has removed the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah Apraku from his position following the incident.

Two other senior officers have also been interdicted following an initial police probe into the disturbance at the Islamic SHS.

"It was further established that even though nobody was hit by a bullet, the Police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control," the Police announced in a statement.

A police statement opined that the conduct of officers who responded to the protest by the students fell short of the professional police conduct on crowd control.

Pulse Ghana

In all, about twenty (20) students were hospitalized after police fired pepper spray and warning shots to disperse the crowd of students who had blocked the road during the protest.

Students and Police officers who were injured in the process have been treated and discharged.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi that his outfit will do all it can to protect them.

"Each and every one of you has been brought to this world to achieve a particular purpose for which no other person can accomplish it. Therefore we have a responsibility to ensure that all of you are safe and live to your full potential so as for you to be able to distinguish yourself and your God-given destiny for this generation and general unborn.