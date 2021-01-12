This was confirmed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry in a communique sent to the international community and diplomatic missions.

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Giving details of the former President’s funeral rites, the Ministry said Rawlings will be laid in state from 24th to 26th January at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Center.

It added that the burial service of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder will be held on January 27 at the Independence Square.

Read the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s communique below:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana presents its compliments to all Diplomatic Missions, International Organizations, and Honorary Consulates accredited to the Republic of Ghana and with reference to the former’s Note Verbale No. PR/CIR dated 16th December 2020, informing of the postponement of the funeral arrangements for the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of the Republic of Ghana, has the honour to inform of the new dates for the funeral and burial rites of the late former president as follows:

Laying-In-State from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) From 9:00 a.m. to 5p.m. daily.

Mass on 26th January 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra.

Burial Service on 27th January 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Independence Square, Accra.