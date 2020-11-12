The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder passed away in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Rawlings is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Jerry John Rawlings dies at age 73

Dumelo, who is the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, has joined in mourning the former President.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote “Rest In Peace Founder”, accompanied by a prayer emoji.

This comes just two weeks after the Rawlings buried his mother Victoria Agbotui who died last month.

Rawlings served as Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic after agreeing to return the country to democratic rule in 1992.